Exporting an OS Login certificate
Note
This feature is in the Preview stage. To get access, contact tech support or your account manager.
You can use a certificate to enable a user or a third-party tool, such as Terraform or Ansible, to use SSH to connect to a VM with OS Login access enabled. To do this, locally export an OS Login certificate and use it to access a VM using a standard SSH client. The exported certificate is valid for one hour.
To export an OS Login user certificate from an organization to your local computer:
If you don't have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.
The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the
--folder-name or
--folder-id parameter.
-
View a description of the CLI command for exporting an OS Login certificate to a local directory:
yc compute ssh certificate export --help
-
If you have multiple organizations, get the ID of the organization you want to export the certificate from. If you have a single organization, skip this step.
yc organization-manager organization list
Result:
+----------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+ | ID | NAME | TITLE | +----------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+ | bpf1smsil5q0******** | sample-organization1 | Organization 1 | | bpf2c65rqcl8******** | sample-organization2 | Organization 2 | | bpf6dne49ue8******** | sample-organization3 | Organization 3 | +----------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+
-
Export the certificate:
yc compute ssh certificate export \ --organization-id <organization_ID> \ --directory <path_to_directory>
Where:
--organization-id: Previously obtained ID of the organization to export the OS Login certificate from. This is an optional parameter. If omitted, the certificate will be exported from the organization the default folder belongs to.
--directory: Path to the local directory to save the exported OS Login certificate to. This is an optional parameter. If omitted, the certificate will be saved to the
.sshhome directory of the current PC user (
~/.ssh/) by default.
Result:
Identity: /home/user1/.ssh/yc-cloud-id-b1gia87mbaom********-orgusername Certificate: /home/user1/.ssh/yc-cloud-id-b1gia87mbaom********-orgusername-cert.pub
If you save the exported certificate to a directory different from the default one, make sure that only the current user can access the certificate files saved. If necessary, update the user permissions with the
chmodcommand on Linux and macOS or in the Security tab of the file properties in Windows Explorer.
-
You can use the exported OS Login certificate to connect to a VM with OS Login access configured.