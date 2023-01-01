Getting started
When you create a billing account in Yandex Cloud, you are given an initial grant which you can spend in the following 60 days.*
By starting a trial period, you can use your grant to cover the costs of the resources you consume as you try out the platform, without committing to use the paid version later. You then have up until thirty days after the end of the trial period to decide whether to switch to the paid version.
*Terms differ for individual accounts and business accounts. Clients outside Russia and Kazakhstan can only register business accounts.
Information for individuals
Registering in Yandex Cloud
Instructions for businesses
How does the trial period work
How to use Yandex Cloud during the trial period and who can access it
Trial period restrictions
Usage limits during the trial period
Initial grant terms of use
How to use the initial grant and who can use it
End of trial period
What happens when the trial period ends
Upgrading to the paid version
How and when to upgrade to the paid version