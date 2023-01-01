How does the trial period work
The free trial is a one-time introductory offer for new clients. You can use the free trial if you:
- Have never purchased Yandex Cloud services.
- Have not activated the free trial before.
The trial period allows you to use Yandex Cloud resources for free with some limitations. Consumed resources are paid for from the initial grant. After the end of the trial period, the resources are kept but discontinued. To resume working with Yandex Cloud, you need to fully upgrade to the paid version.
The balance of the initial grant and the number of days until the end of the trial period are displayed in the billing account on the Billing page. During the trial period, you can also view statistics on resource usage and charges based on the usage rate.
Warning
The trial period is enabled only at the time of creating the first billing account in the management console Yandex Cloud.
