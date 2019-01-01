Yandex Managed Service for ClickHouse
Managed Service for ClickHouse helps you deploy and maintain ClickHouse server clusters in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure. ClickHouse is a high-performance open source column-oriented DBMS.
Managed Service for ClickHouse allows you to:
- Create systems requiring the processing and storage of large amounts of data.
- Process online analytical queries (OLAP).
- Support and operate systems requiring linear scalability — vertically and horizontally.
- Use parallel processing of requests on multiple processor cores.
You can manage the service using the management console, the Yandex Cloud command-line interface (CLI), API, or the HTTP interface. Managed Service for ClickHouse lets you visualize the data structure in your ClickHouse cluster and send SQL queries to databases from the Yandex Cloud management console.
Yandex Cloud infrastructure is fully secure and in compliance with the following standards:
- Russian Federal Law No. 152-FZ.
- Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).
- General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
- ISO 27001.
- ISO 27017.
- ISO 27018.
- GOST 57580.1-2017.
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement. The service level is defined in the Service Level for Yandex Managed Databases.
