Yandex Managed Service for Elasticsearch
Managed Service for Elasticsearch helps you deploy and maintain Elasticsearch server clusters in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure
The Yandex Cloud infrastructure is protected in compliance with the following standards:
- Russian Federal Law on Personal Data (No. 152-FZ).
- Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).
- General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
- ISO 27001.
- ISO 27017.
- ISO 27018.
- ISO 27018.
- GOST 57580.1-2017.
Getting started
Create the first database cluster
Step-by-step instructions
Instructions on how to perform routine operations
Concepts
Learn about basic concepts and how the service works
API reference
HTTP API method descriptions
Quotas and limits
Technical and organizational limitations of the service
Access management
Configure access rights to work with the service
Pricing policy
Service pricing and cost calculations