Yandex Managed Service for GitLab
A service for managing the GitLab DevOps platform
on the Yandex Cloud infrastructure.
on the Yandex Cloud infrastructure.
Private GitLab instances
Each GitLab instance is hosted on a separate virtual server. There’s no need to share.
Automated backups
Be sure your data is always safe and secure.
Proprietary domain name
Deploy GitLab on your company’s own domain.
Regular updates
Save time supporting every update.
Getting started
Create an instance and enter the admin’s username.
FAQ
What are the benefits of Managed Service for GitLab?
- Deploy a GitLab instance in just one click
- Integration with Yandex Cloud services
- Deploy a GitLab instance in just one click
- Integration with Yandex Cloud services
How do I create a repository in the cloud?
Once you create an instance and set up a runtime environment, you can start using a repository.
Once you create an instance and set up a runtime environment, you can start using a repository.