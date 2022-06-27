Get started
Managed Service for GitLab

Yandex Managed Service for GitLab

A service for managing the GitLab DevOps platform
on the Yandex Cloud infrastructure.

Get startedDocumentation
Private GitLab instances

Each GitLab instance is hosted on a separate virtual server. There’s no need to share.

Automated backups

Be sure your data is always safe and secure.

Proprietary domain name

Deploy GitLab on your company’s own domain.

Regular updates

Save time supporting every update.

Getting started

Create an instance and enter the admin’s username.

Create

FAQ

What are the benefits of Managed Service for GitLab?

  • Deploy a GitLab instance in just one click
  • Integration with Yandex Cloud services
  • Deploy a GitLab instance in just one click
  • Integration with Yandex Cloud services

How do I create a repository in the cloud?

Once you create an instance and set up a runtime environment, you can start using a repository.

Go to documentation

Once you create an instance and set up a runtime environment, you can start using a repository.

Go to documentation

Get started with Managed Service for GitLab

ConsoleDocumentation

Useful links

Ask a question
Pricing