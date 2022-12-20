Yandex Cloud releases neural network for monitoring Lake Baikal ecosystem in open source

Initially, the neural network was developed for the “Point No. 1” project, which has been active since 1945. Scientists of the Irkutsk State University’s Research Institute of Biology have been manually analyzing the phyto- and zooplankton of Lake Baikal for more than 75 years to monitor the state of the lake. The neural network has helped automate and accelerate the entire research cycle. Now the algorithm is able to work with 70 forms of plankton. It continues to train other algorithms in the cloud service for the further development of Yandex DataSphere’s ML algorithms. The MaritimeAI company and the Lake Baikal Foundation for the Support of Applied Environmental Research and Development also participated in the creation of this technology.

The documentary “12,000 Samples” tells about how scientists and developers have gone from solving a local problem in Lake Baikal to developing a neural network in open source. The plot is based on conversations with specialists of the Biological Research Institute, MaritimeAI developers, and Yandex employees. The participants told why it is sometimes difficult for scientists and IT professionals to find a common language, how they struggled with the project’s difficulties, and how cloud technologies and AI can solve scientific problems. The film can be viewed for free on the Yandex YouTube channel and on the KinoPoisk service.