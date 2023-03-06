Uploading Audit Trails to Managed Service for OpenSearch

Uploading additional content Uploading additional content

The Yandex Cloud security team has compiled Security Content, a library of objects that can be uploaded to OpenSearch, including:

a dashboard, including case studies and stats

a collection of pre-built queries for simple security event searches

examples of events with configured notifications (the purpose of the notifications must be specified manually)

All required event fields have been converted to Elastic Common Schema (ECS) format. The full mapping table can be downloaded here.

To use Security Content:

Download the content and run the command:

git clone https://github.com/yandex-cloud/yc-solution-library-for-security.git .

Go to the auditlogs/export-auditlogs-to-Opensearch/update-opensearch-scheme/include/audit-trail folder and run the following command:

cd yc-solution-library-for-security/auditlogs/export-auditlogs-to-Opensearch/update-opensearch-scheme/content-for-transfer/ .