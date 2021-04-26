Search
Yandex Application Load Balancer

Getting information about an L7 load balancer

You can view a load balancer's ID, listeners, location, security groups, and logging settings.

If you don't have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.

The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the --folder-name or --folder-id parameter.

  1. See the description of the CLI command to get information about the L7 load balancer:

    yc alb load-balancer get --help

  2. Get information about a load balancer by specifying its name or ID:

    yc alb load-balancer get <load_balancer_name>

    Result:

    id: a5d88ep483cm********
name: test-balancer2
folder_id: aoe197919j8e********
status: ACTIVE
region_id: ru-central1
network_id: c64l1c06d151********
allocation_policy:
  locations:
  - zone_id: ru-central1-a
    subnet_id: buc4gsmpj8hv********
  - zone_id: ru-central1-b
    subnet_id: blt6pcatjje6********
  - zone_id: ru-central1-c
    subnet_id: fo2ap2nrhjk9********
log_group_id: eolul9ap0bv0********
created_at: "2021-04-26T12:12:13.624832586Z"
log_options:
  log_group_id: e23ujjda632o********