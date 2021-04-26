Getting information about an L7 load balancer
You can view a load balancer's ID, listeners, location, security groups, and logging settings.
See the description of the CLI command to get information about the L7 load balancer:
yc alb load-balancer get --help
Get information about a load balancer by specifying its name or ID:
yc alb load-balancer get <load_balancer_name>
Result:
id: a5d88ep483cm******** name: test-balancer2 folder_id: aoe197919j8e******** status: ACTIVE region_id: ru-central1 network_id: c64l1c06d151******** allocation_policy: locations: - zone_id: ru-central1-a subnet_id: buc4gsmpj8hv******** - zone_id: ru-central1-b subnet_id: blt6pcatjje6******** - zone_id: ru-central1-c subnet_id: fo2ap2nrhjk9******** log_group_id: eolul9ap0bv0******** created_at: "2021-04-26T12:12:13.624832586Z" log_options: log_group_id: e23ujjda632o********