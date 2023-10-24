Getting information about a backend group
You can view a group's ID, backends, and backend target groups.
CLI
See a description of the CLI command to get information about a backend group:
yc alb backend-group get --help
Get information about a backend group by specifying its name or ID:
yc alb backend-group get <backend_group_name>
Result:
id: ds7maho6c4or******** name: alb-bg folder_id: b1geoelk7fld******** http: backends: - name: backend-1 backend_weight: "1" port: "80" target_groups: target_group_ids: - ds7cjrs15ero******** healthchecks: - timeout: 10s interval: 2s healthcheck_port: "80" http: path: / created_at: "2023-10-24T12:22:20.870326850Z"