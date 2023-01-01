Yandex Query integration
Billing and Yandex Query are integrated with each other to enable standard tasks for analyzing billing details and run a custom search in YQL.
Standard tasks for searching data in Billing details
Yandex Query provides ready-made queries to implement standard scenarios for searching data in Billing details.
Examples of standard search tasks:
- Consumption by month.
- Consumption in the current month broken down by service and product.
- Consumption in the current month broken down by cloud and folder.
- Top 10 most expensive resources.
- Payment for fixed consumption.
- Utilization of fixed consumption.
- Details by K8S clusters.
Setting up integration between Billing and Yandex Query
To set up integration:
- Open the list of billing detail exports in the Yandex Cloud console.
- Select the desired details and click Process in YQ.
- When switching from Billing to Yandex Query for the first time, set up integration:
- In the Yandex Query interface, select the service account to be used to read data from Yandex Object Storage in the connection creation dialog box and click Create.
- In the Yandex Query interface, check the preset parameters by clicking Preview in the binding creation dialog box. Next, click Create to complete the integration process.
- Once the integration settings are configured, you'll be redirected to the Billing section automatically.
Running queries to data stored in Yandex Object Storage
To query Billing analytical data stored in Yandex Object Storage:
- Under Billing in the Yandex Query interface, select the desired data binding from the list if there are multiple bindings.
- Select the desired query to data from Yandex Object Storage in the list and click Run.
Handling results
You can do the following with data processing results:
- Download them through the Yandex Query GUI by clicking Export.
- Save them to a Yandex Object Storage bucket.
- Visualize them in Yandex DataLens.
- Get and process them via the Yandex Query HTTP API.