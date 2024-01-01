Getting information about a registry access policy
Written by
Management console
CLI
API
- In the management console, select the folder containing your registry.
- Select Container Registry.
- In the left-hand panel, select Registries.
- Select the registry.
- The Access for IP address page will show the registry access policy details.
If you don't have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.
The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the
--folder-name or
--folder-id parameter.
To find out a registry ID or name, get a list of registries in the folder.
Get formation about a registry access policy:
yc container registry list-ip-permissions &lt;registry_name&gt;
Result:
+--------+---------------+
| ACTION | IP |
+--------+---------------+
| PULL | 217.132.72.25 |
+--------+---------------+
To get registry access policy details, use the listIpPermission REST API method for the Registry resource or the RegistryService/ListIpPermission gRPC API call.