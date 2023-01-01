Yandex DataLens
Yandex DataLens is a business analytics service It lets you connect to various data sources, visualize data, create dashboards, and share the results.
With Yandex DataLens, you can track your product and business metrics directly from data sources to make data-based decisions.
Yandex DataLens is not charged.
Getting started
Getting started with DataLens
Tutorials
Review the tutorials for examples of using the DataLens service
Concepts
Learn about basic concepts and service functions
Step-by-step instructions
Instructions on how to perform basic operations
Quotas and limits
Technical and organizational limitations of the service
Access management
Permissions required for using the service