Yandex Cloud partner program
On the partner portal you can:
- Register customers who use Yandex Cloud with your help.
- Manage customer resources and monitor how they use Yandex Cloud services.
- Manage your employees' access to your partner profile.
- Keep track of how your partner bonus is calculated and how it grows.
Referral program
VAR program
Questions and answers
