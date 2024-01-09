Premium
Ideal for big companies and large-scale technical projects, the Premium support plan is a full-fledged tech partnership with Yandex Cloud.
Get the most out of your cloud infrastructure with our highest SLA, your own dedicated team of specialists, early access to new services, and other privileges.
Why choose the Premium service plan?
The fastest response times via multiple channels
Get round-the-clock support by phone, email, and via chat with your dedicated team of specialists. Critical incidents get a response within 15 minutes, and up to 2 hours for standard questions.
A dedicated team of specialists
Your account manager and support engineer will explain how the Yandex Cloud platform works, help resolve incidents, analyze your architecture, provide expert support, and call in specialists when needed.
Support for IS incidents
Yandex Cloud specialists warn about the risks of IS incidents. If one occurs, they provide timely notifications, information about their analysis, and recommendations on how to reduce risks that arise.
Consultations on third-party services in Yandex Cloud
Get recommendations for the setup and use of Yandex Cloud services, as well as troubleshooting compatibility problems with third-party solutions.
Access to Technical Preview
Users of the Premium service plan get early access to new Yandex Cloud services and can influence the platform’s development. Suggestions and requests are given priority in planning considerations.
Help with infrastructure automation
Support engineers can carry out reviews of your Terraform automation scripts and recommend improvements to make your infrastucture more reliable and convenient.