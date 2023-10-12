Yandex SpeechSense

PreviewYandex SpeechSense
A service for deep analysis of voice- and text-based communication channels.
Improve service quality and efficiency, and gain valuable insights about what really matters to customers.
The service is at the Preview stage.
Use ready-made classifiers
Get helpful feedback in minutes — we mark up the entire dialog with tags to help immediately identify its key characteristics and evaluate service quality.
Connect to your BI system
Integrate SpeechSense with your BI system to use familiar tools for data analysis and visualization.
Integration with YandexGPT and other ML servicesPreview
Cut down on time spent analyzing messages and call records, answer context-sensitive questions, evaluate your operators’ engagement and the sequence of their actions.
Solutions for your business needs
Save time and budget with automation
Monitor the work of all your operators to ensure they comply with scripts and company policy and proper respond to customer objections and negativity. Reduce the need for manual inspections and decrease costs associated with staff training and recruitment.
Improve service quality
Analyze millions of dialog transcripts and recordings, and determine which require special attention. View results in visual reports and plan actions to improve the key CSAT and tNPS quality metrics.
Make effective, data-based decisions
Develop client retention strategies and find points of growth for your business. SpeechSense will analyze each phrase of every dialog, evaluate customer mood and behavior, and offer recommendations.
How it works
Implement a speech analysis system to leverage the capabilities of several of our ML services simultaneously: YandexGPT, SpeechKit, Translate.
Who is SpeechSense for?
Operators of virtual call centers
Expand your products’ functionality and increase their value by integrating SpeechSense with customers’ personal accounts.
SMB
Don’t worry about making rules for evaluating dialogs from scratch or involving a team of specialists — our pre-configured classifiers will help you get started with the service and get results quickly.
Enterprise companies
Reduce customer support costs and increase telemarketing teams' conversion rates by using YandexGPT to optimize sales scripts. Switch from random checks to automatic evaluation of all dialogs, and free your employees from routine tasks.
Advantages of ML-powered services
YandexGPT
Develop a support service chatbot, get aggregated results based on accumulated data from chats, in-call behavior of customers and operators.
Yandex SpeechKit
Create unique voice assistants, automate call centers, and increase the effectiveness of your company communications.
FAQ
How do I start using the service?
Create a space in your organization, start a new project in it, and set up a connection. Then integrate your telephony and CRM system with Yandex SpeechSense and start loading all conversations.
How much does it cost to use SpeechSense?
