Yandex API Gateway

API Gateway WebSocket Connection Service, REST: Connection.send

Sends data to the specified connection.

HTTP request

POST https://apigateway-connections.api.cloud.yandex.net/apigateways/websocket/v1/connections/{connectionId}:send

Path parameters

Parameter Description
connectionId

Required. ID of the connection to which send.

The maximum string length in characters is 50.

Body parameters

{
  "data": "string",
  "type": "string"
}
Field Description
data string (byte)

Required. Data to send.

The maximum string length in characters is 131072.
type string

Type of the sending data.

  • BINARY: Binary data.
  • TEXT: Text data.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{}
Field Description
