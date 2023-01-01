Updating a backup policy
Changing basic settings
To change the basic settings of a backup policy:
Management console
-
In the management console, select the folder where you want to change the policy.
-
In the list of services, select Cloud Backup.
-
Go to the Backup policies tab.
-
Next to the policy you wish to change, click and select Edit.
-
Edit the policy parameters:
-
Enter a name. Naming requirements:
- The length can be from 3 to 63 characters.
- It may contain lowercase Latin letters, numbers, and hyphens.
- The first character must be a letter. The last character can't be a hyphen.
-
In the Create backups field, select how often backups should be created:
- Every hour.
- Every day: Specify the time for creating backups.
- Every week: Specify the days of the week and time for creating backups.
- By month: Specify the months, days of the month, and time for creating backups.
-
Select the type of backup:
- Incremental: Only data that differs from a previous backup is saved.
- Full: All VM's data is saved.
-
Select the policy for backup retention:
- Retain all backups: All backups created under this backup policy are retained.
- Only the last: Set the number of the last backups to retain or the number of days, weeks, or months for which the backups to be retained are created. All other backups are deleted automatically.
-
-
Click Save.
Updating a list of VMs
To update the list of VMs whose backups are created under the current policy:
Management console
- In the management console, select the folder where the policy is located.
- In the list of services, select Cloud Backup.
- Go to the Backup policies tab.
- Select the policy to update the list of VMs for.
- Update the VM list:
- To add a new VM, click Attach VM under Virtual machines. In the window that opens, choose the VM to add to the policy and click Save.
- To remove a VM, under virtual machines, click next to the VM to be detached from the policy and select Detach from policy.