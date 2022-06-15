Yandex DataSphere
A service for ML development that provides all the tools and dynamically scaled resources needed for an end-to-end ML cycle.
Familiar development environment
Use the Jupyter® Notebook user-friendly interface as an environment for a variety of tasks: data analysis, model development, running complex computing, and much more.
Serverless computing
Select the appropriate computing resource configurations for specific cells and run code without having to configure servers and VMs.
Flexible choice of resources
Select the configuration and resources needed for specific code segments in your ongoing project. It takes seconds to apply changes within a training scenario and save the work result.
Popular libraries
DataSphere already has TensorFlow, PyTorch*, and other major libraries for data analysis and machine learning. Moreover, you can always install any additional packages you need.
Distributed learning
Training as a Service (TaaS) in DataSphere automatically distributes model training operations between one or more VM instances. With TaaS, you can utilize the GPU efficiently and save money on training resource-intensive models.
Deploy with a single clickNew
Launch your ML in a few minutes without worrying about infrastructure since everything will be created for you automatically.
Getting started
Create your project in the management console and work in the familiar Jupyter® Notebook interface, leveraging the computing power of Yandex Cloud.
End-to-end machine learning cycle in the cloud
From experiment to implementation: Yandex DataSphere covers the complete lifecycle of ML models for business.
- Collect and analyze data
- Create dozens of ML models and select the best ones
- Train models on full datasets
- Deploy your models quickly at no additional cost
Training as a Service
Seamless optimization of training in a cloud environment: the service organizes computations in such a way as to lower the threshold for High Performance Computing.
Accelerate your experiments proportionally instead of parallelizing them!
Questions and answers
What is Yandex DataSphere?
DataSphere is a cloud environment that combines the most popular tools and resources for ML development. It helps you complete the full cycle of creating a model: from an experiment and development to the launch of a finished version on Yandex Cloud computing resources
DataSphere is a cloud environment that combines the most popular tools and resources for ML development. It helps you complete the full cycle of creating a model: from an experiment and development to the launch of a finished version on Yandex Cloud computing resources
What are the advantages of the Yandex DataSphere serverless environment?
- You don’t need to spend time creating and maintaining VMs: when you create a new project or run calculations, computing resources are allocated automatically.
- You can scale the resources you need for working with data and training your models without interrupting computing processes.
- The service supports various computer configurations, including VMs with NVIDIA® V100 GPU and NVIDIA® A100 GPU and distributed computing on a SPARK cluster.
- As a development environment, the service uses the popular JupyterLab interface.
- You can start using basic packages for data analysis and machine learning immediately, including TensorFlow, Keras, NumPy, PyTorch, CatBoost, LightGBM, and more.
All this helps significantly reduce the cost of ML as compared to computing on your own hardware or other cloud platforms, as well as reduce the time for development and speed up the transfer of models from the experimental stage to commissioning.
TensorFlow is a registered trademark of Google Inc.
PyTorch is a registered trademark owned by Facebook, Inc.