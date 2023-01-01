Gateway resource fields
Gateway
apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1alpha2
kind: Gateway
metadata:
name: <string>
namespace: <string>
annotations:
gateway.alb.yc.io/security-groups: <string>
spec: <GatewaySpec>
Where:
-
apiVersion:
gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1alpha2
-
kind:
Ingress
-
metadata(
ObjectMeta, required)
Resource metadata.
-
name(
string, required)
Resource name. For more information about format, please see the Kubernetes documentation.
Does not match the balancer name in Application Load Balancer.
-
namespace(
string)
Namespace the resource belongs to. The default value is
default.
-
annotations(
map[string]string, required)
Resource annotation.
-
gateway.alb.yc.io/security-groups(
string, required)
Note
Security groups are at the Preview stage. If they aren't available on your network, all incoming and outgoing traffic is enabled for the resources and no additional setup is required.
List of Virtual Private Cloud security groups for a load balancer. Group IDs are provided in a comma-separated list, such as:
gateway.alb.yc.io/security-groups: b0c2kotoidcoh6haf8cu,e2lnhhdj9a0aqmr78d36,e9bud5itjnl8mkjj7td1
For proper load balancer and Gateway API operation, the security groups must be configured as specified in Configuring security groups for Application Load Balancer tools for Managed Service for Kubernetes.
-
-
-
spec(
GatewaySpec, required)
Resource specification. For more detail, please see below.
GatewaySpec
gatewayClassName: yc-df-class
listeners:
- name: <string>
hostname: <string>
port: <int32>
protocol: <string>
tls:
mode: <string>
certificateRefs:
- group: <string>
kind: <string>
name: <string>
namespace: <string>
- ...
allowedRoutes:
namespaces:
from: <string>
selector:
matchExpressions:
- key: <string>
operator: <string>
values:
- <string>
- ...
matchLabels:
<string>: <string>
...
- ...
addresses:
- type: IPAddress
value: <string>
- ...
Where:
-
gatewayClassName:
yc-df-class
-
listeners(
[]Listener)
Load balancer listeners.
-
name(
string)
Internal name of the listener.
Only used for Kubernetes needs and doesn't match the listener name in Application Load Balancer.
A name should have domain format corresponding to the following regular expression:
[a-z0-9]([-a-z0-9]*[a-z0-9])?(\.[a-z0-9]([-a-z0-9]*[a-z0-9])?)*
For instance, names like
example,
example.com, or
foo.example.comare suitable, while
example.com/barand
-example.are not.
The maximum length of the name is 63 characters.
-
hostname(
string)
Domain name that the listener is enabled for.
To refer to every possible subdomain at any level, replace the first-level domain name with an asterisk (
*). The value here must be wrapped in quotes.
The value
"*.yandexcloud.example", for instance, matches
foo.yandexcloud.example,
foo-bar.yandexcloud.example,
foo.bar.yandexcloud.example,
foo.bar.baz.yandexcloud.example, and so on (but not
yandexcloud.example).
You cannot replace only a part of a first-level domain name with an asterisk.
*foo.yandexcloud.example, for instance, is illegal.
The listener is only linked to the routes (HTTPRoute resources) whose domain names (the
spec.hostnamesfield)
overlapwith the domain name specified in this field.
-
port(
int32)
Port where the listener is listening for incoming traffic.
-
protocol(
string)
Protocol used by the listener to listen for incoming traffic:
HTTPor
HTTPS.
-
tls(
GatewayTlsConfig)
Configuration used by the listener to listen for incoming HTTPS traffic.
-
mode(
string)
Mode for terminating TLS connections.
The only supported and default value is
Terminate: connections are terminated using certificates from the
certificateRefsfield, and decrypted traffic is routed to backends.
Passthroughmode (without connection termination) is not supported.
-
certificateRefs(
[]SecretObjectReference)
List of Kubernetes resources where TLS certificates are stored.
Only used if the
protocolfield value is HTTPS. The list should then contain at least one certificate.
The load balancer only uses the first certificate from the list while ignoring the other ones.
-
group(
string)
Name of the Kubernetes API group that the resource with the certificate belongs to, such as
networking.k8s.io.
The default value is an empty line that indicates the root API group.
-
kind(
string)
Type of Kubernetes resource that stores the certificate.
The default value is
Secret.
-
name(
string)
Name of Kubernetes resource that stores the certificate.
-
namespace(
string)
Namespace that the name of the resource with the certificate belongs to.
-
-
-
allowedRoutes(
AllowedRoutes)
Rules for selecting routes for the listener (
HTTPRouteresources). These routes are used for creating HTTP routers and backend groups linked to the listener.
To have an
HTTPRouteselected, its specification (the
spec.parentRefsfield) must refer to the
Gatewayresource.
-
namespaces(
RouteNamespaces)
Rule for selecting namespaces that the
HTTPRouteresources linked to the listener belong to.
-
from(
string)
Rule type:
All: Resources from all namespaces are selected.
Same: Resources are only selected from the same namespace as that of the
Gatewayresource (the
metadata.namespacefield).
Selector: Resources are selected from namespaces that meet the requirements from the
selectorfield.
-
-
selector(
LabelSelector)
A selector is a set of namespace requirements. Only namespaces that meet all the requirements from the
matchExpressionsand
matchLabelsfields are selected.
For more information, see the Kubernetes API reference.
If the
fromfield value is different from
Selector, the
selectorfield is ignored.
-
-
-
-
addresses(
[]GatewayAddress)
Load balancer's public IP settings.
If omitted, the load balancer is automatically assigned one public IP address.
-
type:
IPAddress
-
value(
string)
Yandex Virtual Private Cloud public IP assigned to the load balancer.
Before specifying an IP address in this field, be sure to reserve it as described in the instructions.
-