HTTPRoute resource fields
HTTPRoute
apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1alpha2
kind: HTTPRoute
metadata:
name: <string>
namespace: <string>
spec: <HTTPRouteSpec>
Where:
-
apiVersion:
gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1alpha2
-
kind:
HTTPRoute
-
metadata(
ObjectMeta, required)
Resource metadata.
-
name(
string, required)
Resource name. For more information about format, please see the Kubernetes documentation.
Does not match the route name in Application Load Balancer.
-
namespace(
string)
Namespace the resource belongs to. The default value is
default.
-
-
spec(
HTTPRouteSpec, required)
Resource specification. For more detail, please see below.
HTTPRouteSpec
parentRefs:
- group: <string>
kind: <string>
namespace: <string>
name: <string>
sectionName: <string>
port: <int32>
- ...
hostnames:
- <string>
- ...
rules:
- matches:
- path:
type: <string>
value: <string>
method: <string>
- ...
filters:
- <HTTPRouteFilter>
- ...
backendRefs:
- group: <string>
kind: <string>
name: <string>
namespace: <string>
port: <int32>
weight: <int32>
filters:
- <HTTPRouteFilter>
- ...
- ...
- ...
Where:
-
parentRefs(
[]ParentReference, required)
List of
Gatewayresources that the
HTTPRouteis to be linked to.
The route should also meet the rules described in the
Gatewayspecification (the
spec.listeners.allowedRoutesfield).
-
namespace(
string)
Namespace the
Gatewayresource belongs to (specified in its metadata in the
metadata.namespacefield).
By default, matches the namespace of the
HTTPRouteresource (the
metadata.namespacefield).
-
name(
string, required)
Name of the
Gatewayresource (specified in its metadata in the
metadata.namefield).
-
sectionName(
string)
-
port(
int32)
-
-
hostnames(
[]string)
List of domain names (values of the
Hostheader for HTTP/1.1 or the
:authoritypseudo-header for HTTP/2) matching the route. For each hostname, virtual hosts will be created in HTTP routers.
To refer to every possible subdomain at any level, replace the first-level domain name with an asterisk (
*). The value here must be wrapped in quotes.
The value
"*.yandexcloud.example", for instance, matches
foo.yandexcloud.example,
foo-bar.yandexcloud.example,
foo.bar.yandexcloud.example,
foo.bar.baz.yandexcloud.example, and so on (but not
yandexcloud.example).
You cannot replace only a part of a first-level domain name with an asterisk.
*foo.yandexcloud.example, for instance, is illegal.
-
rules(
[]HTTPRouteRule)
Rules for routing and redirecting requests.
-
matches(
[]HTTPRouteMatch)
List of conditions at least one of which must be met by a request to apply the rule to it.
For example, any
POSTrequest to the
/foopath and any request to the
/barpath will meet the list of conditions below:
matches: - path: value: /foo method: POST - path: value: /bar
Only the fields listed below are supported. Other fields described in the Gateway API reference (
headersand
queryParams) are not supported.
-
path(
HTTPPathMatch)
Reference to the path in the request URI.
-
type(
string)
Type of reference to the path in the request URI.
Exact: The path must exactly match the
rules.matches.path.valuefield value.
PathPrefix: The path must begin with the
rules.matches.path.valuefield value.
Apart from traffic distribution, the type affects the path replacement mechanism used during a redirect. For more detail, please see below.
-
-
value(
string)
Path in the incoming request URI (if
Exact) or its prefix (if
PathPrefix).
-
-
method(
HTTPMethod)
HTTP method of the request.
-
-
filters(
[]HTTPRouteFilter)
List of filters describing how request headers are modified when routing a request to any backend or redirecting them. For more detail, please see below.
You can only set either the
RequestHeaderModifierfilter or the
RequestRedirectfilter, but not both of them at the same time.
-
backendRefs(
[]HTTPBackendRef)
List of Kubernetes services to handle requests as a backend.
The
Serviceresource this field points to must be described as in the specification.
-
name(
string)
Kubernetes service name.
-
namespace(
string)
Namespace the service belongs to.
-
port(
int32)
Service port number.
The number must match one of the port numbers specified in the
spec.ports.portfields of the
Serviceresource. For more detail, please see the resource specification.
The field is designed for Gateway API operation and does not match any of the Application Load Balancer resource fields.
-
weight(
int32)
Relative backend weight. Traffic is distributed to backends in a group as a function of backend weights.
Weights must be specified either for all backends in a group, or for none. If weights are not specified, traffic is distributed to the backends as if they had identical positive weights.
If a non-positive weight is specified, a backend will not receive traffic.
-
filters(
[]HTTPRouteFilter)
Settings for modifying request headers when routing requests to backends or redirecting them. For more detail, please see below.
You can only set the
RequestHeaderModifierfilter type.
-
-
HTTPRouteFilter
type: <string>
requestHeaderModifier:
set:
- name: <string>
value: <string>
- ...
add:
- name: <string>
value: <string>
- ...
remove:
- <string>
- ...
requestRedirect:
scheme: <string>
hostname: <string>
path:
type: <string>
replaceFullPath: <string>
replacePrefixMatch: <string>
port: <int32>
statusCode: <int>
Where:
-
type(
string)
Filter type:
RequestHeaderModifier: Request headers are modified. Specify the settings in the
requestHeaderModifierfield.
RequestRedirect: Requests are redirected. Specify the settings in the
requestRedirectfield.
-
-
requestHeaderModifier(
HTTPRequestHeaderFilter)
Settings for modifying request headers for the
RequestHeaderModifierfilter type.
-
set(
[]HTTPHeader)
List of headers to be overwritten.
-
name(
string)
Overwritable header name.
-
value(
string)
Value written to the header.
-
-
add(
[]HTTPHeader)
List of added headers.
-
name(
string)
Added header's name.
-
value(
string)
Added header's value.
-
-
remove(
[]string)
List of headers to be removed.
-
-
requestRedirect(
HTTPRequestRedirectFilter)
Request redirect settings for the
RequestRedirectfilter type.
-
scheme(
string)
New schema in the request URI:
httpor
https. By default, the schema remains unchanged.
-
hostname(
string)
New hostname in the request URI. By default, the hostname remains unchanged.
-
path(
HTTPPathModifier)
Settings for replacing the path in the request URI.
-
type(
string)
Path replacement type:
ReplaceFullPath: Full path is replaced. Specify a new path in the
replaceFullPathfield.
ReplacePrefixMatch: Replacement depending on the path set in the
HTTPRoutespecification (the
spec.rules.matches.pathfield): if
Exact, the full path is replaced and if
PathPrefix, its prefix only. Specify a new path or its prefix in the
replacePrefixMatchfield.
-
-
replaceFullPath(
string)
New path if the
ReplaceFullPathtype is used.
-
replacePrefixMatch(
string)
New path or its prefix if the
ReplacePrefixMatchtype is used (see the type description above).
-
-
port(
int32)
New port in the request URI.
-
statusCode(
int)
HTTP status code returned in the event of a redirect.
-