Get started
Yandex Application Load Balancer

HTTPRoute resource fields

Written by

HTTPRoute

apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1alpha2
kind: HTTPRoute
metadata:
  name: <string>
  namespace: <string>
spec: <HTTPRouteSpec>

Where:

  • apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1alpha2

  • kind: HTTPRoute

  • metadata (ObjectMeta, required)

    Resource metadata.

    • name (string, required)

      Resource name. For more information about format, please see the Kubernetes documentation.

      Does not match the route name in Application Load Balancer.

    • namespace (string)

      Namespace the resource belongs to. The default value is default.

  • spec (HTTPRouteSpec, required)

    Resource specification. For more detail, please see below.

HTTPRouteSpec

parentRefs:
  - group: <string>
    kind: <string>
    namespace: <string>
    name: <string>
    sectionName: <string>
    port: <int32>
  - ...
hostnames:
  - <string>
  - ...
rules:
  - matches:
      - path:
          type: <string>
          value: <string>
        method: <string>
      - ...
    filters:
      - <HTTPRouteFilter>
      - ...
    backendRefs:
      - group: <string>
        kind: <string>
        name: <string>
        namespace: <string>
        port: <int32>
        weight: <int32>
        filters:
          - <HTTPRouteFilter>
          - ...
      - ...
  - ...

Where:

  • parentRefs ([]ParentReference, required)

    List of Gateway resources that the HTTPRoute is to be linked to.

    The route should also meet the rules described in the Gateway specification (the spec.listeners.allowedRoutes field).

    • namespace (string)

      Namespace the Gateway resource belongs to (specified in its metadata in the metadata.namespace field).

      By default, matches the namespace of the HTTPRoute resource (the metadata.namespace field).

    • name (string, required)

      Name of the Gateway resource (specified in its metadata in the metadata.name field).

    • sectionName (string)

    • port (int32)

  • hostnames ([]string)

    List of domain names (values of the Host header for HTTP/1.1 or the :authority pseudo-header for HTTP/2) matching the route. For each hostname, virtual hosts will be created in HTTP routers.

    To refer to every possible subdomain at any level, replace the first-level domain name with an asterisk (*). The value here must be wrapped in quotes.

    The value "*.yandexcloud.example", for instance, matches foo.yandexcloud.example, foo-bar.yandexcloud.example, foo.bar.yandexcloud.example, foo.bar.baz.yandexcloud.example, and so on (but not yandexcloud.example).

    You cannot replace only a part of a first-level domain name with an asterisk. *foo.yandexcloud.example, for instance, is illegal.

  • rules ([]HTTPRouteRule)

    Rules for routing and redirecting requests.

    • matches ([]HTTPRouteMatch)

      List of conditions at least one of which must be met by a request to apply the rule to it.

      For example, any POST request to the /foo path and any request to the /bar path will meet the list of conditions below:

      matches:
  - path:
      value: /foo
    method: POST
  - path:
      value: /bar

      Only the fields listed below are supported. Other fields described in the Gateway API reference (headers and queryParams) are not supported.

      • path (HTTPPathMatch)

        Reference to the path in the request URI.

        • type (string)

          Type of reference to the path in the request URI.

          • Exact: The path must exactly match the rules.matches.path.value field value.
          • PathPrefix: The path must begin with the rules.matches.path.value field value.

          Apart from traffic distribution, the type affects the path replacement mechanism used during a redirect. For more detail, please see below.

        • value (string)

          Path in the incoming request URI (if Exact) or its prefix (if PathPrefix).

      • method (HTTPMethod)

        HTTP method of the request.

    • filters ([]HTTPRouteFilter)

      List of filters describing how request headers are modified when routing a request to any backend or redirecting them. For more detail, please see below.

      You can only set either the RequestHeaderModifier filter or the RequestRedirect filter, but not both of them at the same time.

    • backendRefs ([]HTTPBackendRef)

      List of Kubernetes services to handle requests as a backend.

      The Service resource this field points to must be described as in the specification.

      • name (string)

        Kubernetes service name.

      • namespace (string)

        Namespace the service belongs to.

      • port (int32)

        Service port number.

        The number must match one of the port numbers specified in the spec.ports.port fields of the Service resource. For more detail, please see the resource specification.

        The field is designed for Gateway API operation and does not match any of the Application Load Balancer resource fields.

      • weight (int32)

        Relative backend weight. Traffic is distributed to backends in a group as a function of backend weights.

        Weights must be specified either for all backends in a group, or for none. If weights are not specified, traffic is distributed to the backends as if they had identical positive weights.

        If a non-positive weight is specified, a backend will not receive traffic.

      • filters ([]HTTPRouteFilter)

        Settings for modifying request headers when routing requests to backends or redirecting them. For more detail, please see below.

        You can only set the RequestHeaderModifier filter type.

HTTPRouteFilter

type: <string>
requestHeaderModifier:
  set:
    - name: <string>
      value: <string>
    - ...
  add:
    - name: <string>
      value: <string>
    - ...
  remove:
    - <string>
    - ...
requestRedirect:
  scheme: <string>
  hostname: <string>
  path:
    type: <string>
    replaceFullPath: <string>
    replacePrefixMatch: <string>
  port: <int32>
  statusCode: <int>

Where:

  • type (string)

    Filter type:

    • RequestHeaderModifier: Request headers are modified. Specify the settings in the requestHeaderModifier field.
    • RequestRedirect: Requests are redirected. Specify the settings in the requestRedirect field.

  • requestHeaderModifier (HTTPRequestHeaderFilter)

    Settings for modifying request headers for the RequestHeaderModifier filter type.

    • set ([]HTTPHeader)

      List of headers to be overwritten.

      • name (string)

        Overwritable header name.

      • value (string)

        Value written to the header.

    • add ([]HTTPHeader)

      List of added headers.

      • name (string)

        Added header's name.

      • value (string)

        Added header's value.

    • remove ([]string)

      List of headers to be removed.

  • requestRedirect (HTTPRequestRedirectFilter)

    Request redirect settings for the RequestRedirect filter type.

    • scheme (string)

      New schema in the request URI: http or https. By default, the schema remains unchanged.

    • hostname (string)

      New hostname in the request URI. By default, the hostname remains unchanged.

    • path (HTTPPathModifier)

      Settings for replacing the path in the request URI.

      • type (string)

        Path replacement type:

        • ReplaceFullPath: Full path is replaced. Specify a new path in the replaceFullPath field.
        • ReplacePrefixMatch: Replacement depending on the path set in the HTTPRoute specification (the spec.rules.matches.path field): if Exact, the full path is replaced and if PathPrefix, its prefix only. Specify a new path or its prefix in the replacePrefixMatch field.

      • replaceFullPath (string)

        New path if the ReplaceFullPath type is used.

      • replacePrefixMatch (string)

        New path or its prefix if the ReplacePrefixMatch type is used (see the type description above).

    • port (int32)

      New port in the request URI.

    • statusCode (int)

      HTTP status code returned in the event of a redirect.

In this article: