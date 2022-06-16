Get started
Yandex Application Load Balancer

Create HTTP router for gRPC traffic

Written by

    To create an HTTP router and add a route to it:

    1. In the menu on the left, select HTTP routers.

    2. Click Create HTTP router.

    3. Enter the router name: test-grpc-router.

    4. Under Virtual hosts, click Add virtual host.

    5. Enter the Name: test-virtual-host.

    6. In the Authority field, specify the * or IP address of the load balancer

    7. Click Add route and select gRPC as a Type.

      1. Enter the Name: grpc-route.
      2. Under FQMN, select Starts with and in the input field, specify /<first word in service name>, for example: /helloworld.

      Warning

      The FQMN must start with a slash / and contain part of the name of the service that the procedure call is redirected to.

      1. In the Action field, leave the Routing value.
      2. In the Backend group, select the backend group name from the same folder where you create the router.
      3. Leave the other settings as they are and click Create.

    If you don't have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.

    The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the --folder-name or --folder-id parameter.

    1. View a description of the CLI command to create an HTTP router:

      yc alb http-router create --help

    2. Run the command:

      yc alb http-router create <HTTP router name>

      Result:

      id: a5dcsselagj4o2v4a6e7
name: <HTTP router name>
folder_id: aoerb349v3h4bupphtaf
created_at: "2022-06-16T21:04:59.438292069Z"

    3. View a description of the CLI command for creating a virtual host:

      yc alb virtual-host create --help

    4. Create a virtual host, specifying the name of the HTTP router and the virtual host settings:

      yc alb virtual-host create <virtual host name> \
  --http-router-name <HTTP router name> \
  --authority *

      Where --authority: Domains for the Host and :authority headers that will be associated with this virtual host. Wildcards are supported, for example, *.foo.com or *-bar.foo.com.

      Result:

      done (1s)
name: <virtual host name>
authority:
- *

    5. View a description of the CLI command for adding a host:

      yc alb virtual-host append-grpc-route --help

    6. Add a route, indicating the router ID or name and the routing parameters:

      yc alb virtual-host append-grpc-route <route name> \
  --virtual-host-name <virtual host name> \
  --http-router-name <HTTP router name> \
  --prefix-fqmn-match "/helloworld" \
  --backend-group-name <backend group name> \
  --request-max-timeout 60s \

      Result:

      done (1s)
name: <virtual host name>
authority:
- *
routes:
- name: <route name>
  grpc:
   match:
     fqmn:
      prefix_match: /helloworld
   route:
     backend_group_id: ds7snban2dvnedokp6kc
     max_timeout: 60s