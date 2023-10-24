Getting information about an HTTP router
You can view a router's ID, its hosts, and routes in the hosts.
CLI
See a description of the CLI command to get information about an HTTP router:
yc alb http-router get --help
Get information about an HTTP router by specifying its ID or name:
yc alb http-router get <HTTP_router_name>
Result:
id: ds7u8nv8gl2s******** name: alb-router folder_id: b1geoelk7fld******** virtual_hosts: - name: alb-host authority: - www.first-site.ru - first-site.ru routes: - name: route-1 http: route: backend_group_id: ds7maho6c4or******** created_at: "2023-10-24T12:20:44.091821711Z"