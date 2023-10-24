Search
Yandex Application Load Balancer

Getting information about an HTTP router

You can view a router's ID, its hosts, and routes in the hosts.

If you don't have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.

The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the --folder-name or --folder-id parameter.

  1. See a description of the CLI command to get information about an HTTP router:

    yc alb http-router get --help

  2. Get information about an HTTP router by specifying its ID or name:

    yc alb http-router get <HTTP_router_name>

    Result:

    id: ds7u8nv8gl2s********
name: alb-router
folder_id: b1geoelk7fld********
virtual_hosts:
  - name: alb-host
    authority:
      - www.first-site.ru
      - first-site.ru
    routes:
      - name: route-1
        http:
          route:
            backend_group_id: ds7maho6c4or********
created_at: "2023-10-24T12:20:44.091821711Z"