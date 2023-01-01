Creating a backup policy
Written by
To create a backup policy:
Management console
-
In the management console, select the folder where you want to create a backup policy.
-
In the list of services, select Cloud Backup.
-
Go to the Backup policies tab.
-
Click Create policy.
-
On the policy creation page:
-
Enter a name. Naming requirements:
- The length can be from 3 to 63 characters.
- It may contain lowercase Latin letters, numbers, and hyphens.
- The first character must be a letter. The last character can't be a hyphen.
-
In the Create backups field, select how often backups should be created:
- Every hour.
- Every day: Specify the time for creating backups.
- Every week: Specify the days of the week and time for creating backups.
- By month: Specify the months, days of the month, and time for creating backups.
-
Select the type of backup:
- Incremental: Only data that differs from a previous backup is saved.
- Full: All VM's data is saved.
-
Select the policy for backup retention:
- Retain all backups: All backups created under this backup policy are retained.
- Only the last: Set the number of the last backups to retain or the number of days, weeks, or months for which the backups to be retained are created. All other backups are deleted automatically.
-
-
Click Save.