PREVIEWYandex Cloud Apps
The Yandex Cloud Apps service is at Preview stage.
Yandex Cloud Apps is a service that enables one-click deployment of a serverless stack-based application.
Such an application would consist of two mutually integrated Yandex Cloud resources. A user may change resource settings depending on his or her intended use of the application.
Demo Telegram Bot
Telegram bot
Django Container
Django-based website
Image Resizer
Modifies image resolution
Metrics Collector
Records resource usage information in Monitoring
VM Watchdog
Starts and stops VMs on a schedule
Instance Group Scheduled Scaler
Modifies the size of a VM group on a schedule