Demo website. Implemented using Django in a Yandex Serverless Containers container. It enables you to use Django in serverless mode.
The cost of resources for the application includes:
- A fee for the number of container calls, computing resources allocated to execute the application, and outgoing traffic (see Yandex Serverless Containers pricing).
- A fee for the number of requests to the API gateway and outgoing traffic (see Yandex API Gateway pricing).
Deploy the application
- In the management console, select the folder where you wish to deploy the application.
- Select Cloud Apps.
- On the left-hand panel, select Marketplace.
- Select Django Container and click Use.
- Indicate the following:
- Application name.
- (optional) Application description.
- A service account with the
adminrole for the folder, or select Auto to have the service account created when installing the application. This service account will be used to create the application resources.
- Click Install.
Test functionality
On the Overview page, find the API gateway under Application resources, go to the gateway page, and copy the service domain link. Follow the link in your browser and open the demo Django website welcome page.
What's next
You can build upon the application to implement more sophisticated services and websites. To modify container behavior, select a new Docker image, move it to Yandex Container Registry, and create a new version of the Serverless Containers container.