VM Watchdog
Written by
Application based on Yandex Cloud Functions. It starts and stops a Yandex Compute Cloud virtual machine on a pre-set schedule.
Use it to shut VMs down automatically when they aren't needed to save on idle resources.
Required paid resources
The cost of the application resources includes charges for the number of function calls, computing resources allocated to function execution, and outgoing traffic (see Yandex Cloud Functions pricing).
Deploy the application
- In the management console, select the folder where you wish to deploy the application.
- Select Cloud Apps.
- On the left-hand panel, select Marketplace.
- Select VM Watchdog and click Use.
- Indicate the following:
- Application name.
- (optional) Application description.
- A service account with the
adminrole for the folder, or select Auto to have the service account created when installing the application. This service account will be used to create the application resources.
- Compute Cloud virtual machine ID.
- Schedules for VM startup and shutdown as cron expressions.
- Click Install and wait for the installation to complete.