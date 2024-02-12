Search
Yandex Compute Cloud

Terraform provider's Yandex Compute Cloud resource reference

Updated at February 12, 2024

With Terraform, you can quickly create a cloud infrastructure in Yandex Cloud and manage it using configuration files. The configuration files store the infrastructure description in the HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL). Terraform and its providers are distributed under the Business Source License.

If you change the configuration files, Terraform automatically figures out which part of your configuration is already deployed and what should be added or removed.

For more information about Terraform, see the documentation.

The following Terraform provider resources are supported for Compute Cloud:

Terraform resource Yandex Cloud resource
yandex_compute_disk Disk
yandex_compute_disk_placement_group Non-replicated disk placement group
yandex_compute_filesystem File storage
yandex_compute_gpu_cluster GPU cluster
yandex_compute_image Image
yandex_compute_instance VM instance
yandex_compute_instance_group Instance group
yandex_compute_placement_group VM placement group
yandex_compute_snapshot Disk snapshot
yandex_compute_snapshot_schedule Disk snapshot schedule