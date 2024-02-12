Terraform provider's Yandex Compute Cloud resource reference
February 12, 2024
With Terraform, you can quickly create a cloud infrastructure in Yandex Cloud and manage it using configuration files. The configuration files store the infrastructure description in the HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL). Terraform and its providers are distributed under the Business Source License.
If you change the configuration files, Terraform automatically figures out which part of your configuration is already deployed and what should be added or removed.
The following Terraform provider resources are supported for Compute Cloud: