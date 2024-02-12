Metric reference Yandex Monitoring
Updated at February 12, 2024
This section describes Compute Cloud metrics delivered to Monitoring.
Service: Yandex Compute Cloud
All Compute Cloud metrics share the
service=compute label.
Note
If the disk name is set, it will be returned in a response from the service. If not, the disk ID will be returned.
Virtual machine and disk metrics
|Metric name
Type, units of measurement
|Description
Labels
|
cpu_usage
DGAUGE, %
|VM processor utilization percentage. The value can exceed 100% if the VM consumes more resources than the guaranteed amount.
Labels:
- resource_id: VM ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
vm.
|
cpu_utilization
DGAUGE, %
|VM processor core (vCPU) utilization percentage. Ranges from 0% to the vCPU performance level.
Labels:
- cpu_name: CPU core ID.
- resource_id: VM ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
vm.
|
disk.io_quota_utilization_percentage
RATE, %
|Average percentage of the disk quota utilization.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
|
disk.io_quota_utilization_percentage_burst
RATE, %
|Maximum percentage of the disk quota utilization.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
|
disk.read_bytes
RATE, bytes/s
|Average number of bytes read from the VM disk.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
- instance: VM ID.
|
disk.read_bytes_burst
RATE, bytes/s
|Maximum number of bytes read from the VM disk.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
- instance: VM ID.
|
disk.read_bytes_in_flight
DGAUGE, bytes/s
|Average number of bytes being read from the VM disk at the current point in time.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
- instance: VM ID.
|
disk.read_bytes_in_flight_burst
DGAUGE, bytes/s
|Maximum number of bytes being read from the VM disk at the current point in time.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
- instance: VM ID.
|
disk.read_errors
RATE, operations/s
|Number of failed VM disk read operations.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
- instance: VM ID.
|
disk.read_latency
HIST_RATE, milliseconds
|Distribution histogram of the VM disk read requests latency.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
- instance: VM ID.
|
disk.read_ops
RATE, operations/s
|Average number of VM disk read operations.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
- instance: VM ID.
|
disk.read_ops_burst
RATE, operations/s
|Maximum number of VM disk read operations.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
- instance: VM ID.
|
disk.read_ops_in_flight
DGAUGE, operations/s
|Average number of VM disk read operations at the current point in time.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
- instance: VM ID.
|
disk.read_ops_in_flight_burst
DGAUGE, operations/s
|Maximum number of VM disk read operations at the current point in time.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
- instance: VM ID.
|
disk.read_throttler_delay
HIST_RATE, milliseconds
|Histogram of the read operations latency caused by the VM disk quota excess.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
- instance: VM ID.
|
disk.write_bytes
RATE, bytes/s
|Average number of bytes written to the VM disk.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
- instance: VM ID.
|
disk.write_bytes_burst
RATE, bytes/s
|Maximum number of bytes written to the VM disk.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
- instance: VM ID.
|
disk.write_bytes_in_flight
DGAUGE, bytes/s
|Average number of bytes being written to the VM disk at the current point in time.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
- instance: VM ID.
|
disk.write_bytes_in_flight_burst
DGAUGE, bytes/s
|Maximum number of bytes being written to the VM disk at the current point in time.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
- instance: VM ID.
|
disk.write_errors
RATE, operations/s
|Number of failed VM disk write operations.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
- instance: VM ID.
|
disk.write_latency
HIST_RATE, milliseconds
|Distribution histogram of the VM disk write requests latency.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
- instance: VM ID.
|
disk.write_ops
RATE, operations/s
|Average number of VM disk write operations.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
- instance: VM ID.
|
disk.write_ops_burst
RATE, operations/s
|Maximum number of VM disk write operations.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
- instance: VM ID.
|
disk.write_ops_in_flight
DGAUGE, operations/s
|Average number of VM disk write operations at the current point in time.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
- instance: VM ID.
|
disk.write_ops_in_flight_burst
DGAUGE, operations/s
|Maximum number of VM disk write operations at the current point in time.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
- instance: VM ID.
|
disk.write_throttler_delay
HIST_RATE, milliseconds
|Histogram of the write operations latency caused by the VM disk quota excess.
Labels:
- disk: Disk ID or name.
- instance: VM ID.
|
disk_read_bytes
DGAUGE, bytes/s
|Number of bytes per second read from the VM disk.
Labels:
- device: Disk ID.
- resource_id: VM ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
vm.
|
disk_read_latency
HIST_RATE, milliseconds
|Distribution histogram for the latencies of VM disk read requests.
Labels:
- bin: Histogram buckets.
- device: Disk ID.
- resource_id: VM ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
vm.
|
disk_read_ops
DGAUGE, operations/s
|Number of VM disk reads per second.
Labels:
- device: Disk ID.
- resource_id: VM ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
vm.
|
disk_read_ops_failed
DGAUGE, operations/s
|Number of failed VM disk reads per second.
Labels:
- device: Disk ID.
- resource_id: VM ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
vm.
|
disk_read_ops_in_flight
DGAUGE, operations/s
|Number of concurrent VM disk reads per second.
Labels:
- device: Disk ID.
- resource_id: VM ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
vm.
|
disk_write_bytes
DGAUGE, bytes/s
|Number of bytes per second written to the VM disk.
Labels:
- device: Disk ID.
- resource_id: VM ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
vm.
|
disk_write_latency
HIST_RATE, milliseconds
|Distribution histogram for the latencies of VM disk write requests.
Labels:
- bin: Histogram buckets.
- device: Disk ID.
- resource_id: VM ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
vm.
|
disk_write_ops
DGAUGE, operations/s
|Number of VM disk write operations per second.
Labels:
- device: Disk ID.
- resource_id: VM ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
vm.
|
disk_write_ops_failed
DGAUGE, operations/s
|Number of failed VM disk write operations per second.
Labels:
- device: Disk ID.
- resource_id: VM ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
vm.
|
disk_write_ops_in_flight
DGAUGE, operations/s
|Number of concurrent VM disk writes per second.
Labels:
- device: Disk ID.
- resource_id: VM ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
vm.
|
network_connections.quota_utilization
DGAUGE, %
|VM network connection quota utilization, from 0% to 100%.
Labels:
- resource_id: VM ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
vm.
|
network_received_bytes
DGAUGE, bytes/s
|Number of bytes per second received on the VM network interface.
Labels:
- interface_number: VM network interface ID.
- resource_id: VM ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
vm.
|
network_received_packets
DGAUGE, packets/s
|Number of packets per second received on the VM network interface.
Labels:
- interface_number: VM network interface ID.
- resource_id: VM ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
vm.
|
network_sent_bytes
DGAUGE, bytes/s
|Number of bytes per second sent over the VM network interface.
Labels:
- interface_number: VM network interface ID.
- resource_id: VM ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
vm.
|
network_sent_packets
DGAUGE, packets/s
|Number of packets per second sent over the VM network interface.
Labels:
- interface_number: VM network interface ID.
- resource_id: VM ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
vm.
Instance group metrics
|Metric name
Type, units of measurement
|Description
Labels
|
instances_count
IGAUGE, pcs
|Number of instances in the group.
Labels:
- resource_id: Instance group ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only value is
instance_group.
|
target_instances_count
IGAUGE, pcs
|Target number of instances in the group.
Labels:
- resource_id: Instance group ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only value is
instance_group.
|
target_utilization
DGAUGE
|Target utilization of resources per VM instance.
Labels:
- resource_id: Instance group ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
instance_group.
- source_metric: Metric name.
|
summary_capacity
DGAUGE
|Total utilization of resources for all instances, which causes an increase in the group size.
Labels:
- resource_id: Instance group ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
instance_group.
- source_metric: Metric name.
|
summary_utilization
DGAUGE
|Total utilization of resources for all instances.
Labels:
- resource_id: Instance group ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
instance_group.
- source_metric: Metric name.
|
average_utilization
DGAUGE
|Average utilization of resources for all instances.
Labels:
- resource_id: Instance group ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
instance_group.
- source_metric: Metric name.
|
target_workload
DGAUGE
|Target workload on a VM instance in the group or availability zone.
Labels:
- resource_id: Instance group ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
instance_group.
- source_metric: Metric name.
|
instances_count_in_zone
IGAUGE, pcs
|Number of VM instances in the availability zone.
Labels:
- resource_id: Instance group ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
instance_group.
- zone_id: Availability zone ID.
|
target_instances_count_in_zone
IGAUGE, pcs
|Target number of VM instances in the availability zone.
Labels:
- resource_id: Instance group ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
instance_group.
- zone_id: Availability zone ID.
|
average_utilization_in_zone
DGAUGE
|Average utilization of resources for all instances in the availability zone.
Labels:
- resource_id: Instance group ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
instance_group.
- zone_id: Availability zone ID.
- source_metric: Metric name.
|
utilization_in_zone
DGAUGE
|Total utilization of resources for all instances in the availability zone.
Labels:
- resource_id: Instance group ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
instance_group.
- zone_id: Availability zone ID.
- source_metric: Metric name.
|
summary_capacity_in_zone
DGAUGE
|Total utilization of resources for all instances in the availability zone, which causes an increase in the group size.
Labels:
- resource_id: Instance group ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
instance_group.
- zone_id: Availability zone ID.
- source_metric: Metric name.
|
zone_workload
DGAUGE
|Workload on a VM instance in the availability zone.
Labels:
- resource_id: Instance group ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
instance_group.
- zone_id: Availability zone ID.
- source_metric: Metric name.
|
region_workload
DGAUGE
|Workload on a VM instance in the group.
Labels:
- resource_id: Instance group ID.
- resource_type: Resource type. The only available value is
instance_group.
- source_metric: Metric name.
