Yandex IoT Core
An Internet of Things service that provides two-way messaging
between registries and devices over the MQTT protocol.
Autoscaling
Yandex IoT Core supports automatic load balancing and horizontal scaling in all Yandex Cloud data centers.
Connection and data security
Devices can only exchange data after passing authentication. Yandex IoT Core provides data protection across all access points.
Managing devices
Registries and devices exchange messages over MQTT, a popular messaging protocol used in the IoT. You can configure which devices and registries can write and which can read messages.
Getting started
Create your first registry and add a device to it. For example, a temperature sensor.
Questions and answers
How are devices and registries interconnected?
Registries are groups of devices with defined topic read and write policies. Data is exchanged through an MQTT broker. It’s the central node for exchanging MQTT messages.
How does messaging through topics work?
Inside the service, devices and registries exchange data and commands as messages with specific topics. A topic is a message subject that is used to classify data. The service supports two types of topics: device topics and registry topics. To receive messages, registries and devices must be subscribed to certain topics.
