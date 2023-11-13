PreviewYandex Query
An interactive data virtualization service for engineers and analysts that enables real-time analytics and streaming queries on structured and semi-structured data using YQL, an SQL dialect.
A much easier development process is made possible by such service features as serverless computing, a unified YQL query format, and standardized approaches to analytics and streaming data processing.
The service is offered free of charge and is at the Preview stage.
Stream processing
Stream processing is based on group window functions, which receive data streams, group them by sources and time windows, perform calculations, and send execution results to external systems.
Analytical queries to S3
Analytic queries in Yandex Query can retrieve data from Yandex Object Storage in JSON, CSV, TSV, Parquet, and other formats.
Full service management
All of the resources needed to execute requests are allocated at launch and released upon completion, with request execution starting immediately.
Generic queries
Create a query once and reuse it for data analytics scripts stored in Yandex Object Storage and real-time data analytics.
Integration with Yandex Cloud services
Run queries on Object Storage with real-time Data Streams, and aggregate query results between these systems.
Use Yandex Query to perform your work tasks
Data storage support
Businesses choose Yandex Object Storage as the most cost-effective way to store large amounts of rarely accessed data. Data in Yandex Object Storage is unstructured, and should be processed in a way that is easy and efficient for analysts.
Debezium Change Flow Analysis
Use Yandex Data Streams to capture these changes, and Yandex Query to process them. The processed data can be sent to Yandex Monitoring for charting and alerting, or it can be recorded to another stream and transferred to Data Transfer for processing before being sent to other storage systems.
Visualization of data from Yandex Object Storage
You can integrate Yandex Query and Yandex DataLens to visualize data stored in Yandex Object Storage. Yandex DataLens generates a YQL query, Yandex Query executes it and returns the results, and Yandex DataLens visualizes them.
FAQ
How does Yandex Query work?
How does Yandex Query work?
Yandex Query brings together data virtualization and real-time streaming analytics. This architecture is called Unified Lambda. The Unified Lambda model uses a unified SQL query text for processing streaming data and data stored in storage systems of different classes.
What types of data can Yandex Query transfer?
What types of data can Yandex Query transfer?
