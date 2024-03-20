Yandex MetaData Hub

PreviewYandex MetaData Hub
Metadata management service in Yandex Cloud.
All metadata storage and management features in a single tool.
The service is provided free of charge and is at the Preview stage.
Connection Manager
Save your database connection settings and manage access to them.
Schema Registry*
Describe your data schemas and define schema evolution policy.
Data Catalog*
Collect the descriptions of your data and its lineage and organize metadata operation in a single catalog.
Integration
MetaData Hub integration helps you connect your cloud services to each other. Now, we provide integration with Managed PostgreSQL, Managed MySQL®, and Yandex Lockbox. We will add integrations with WebSQL, Data Transfer, and more soon.
Secure access
Set up granular access to the metadata and don’t worry about your passwords: they are stored in Yandex Lockbox.
Logging and audit*
Track what happens to your metadata and connections with Audit Trails.
Solve your tasks using MetaData Hub
Managing SQL databases*
Choose the required cluster and connection in Yandex WebSQL to run a query to your database. The password will be securely stored in Yandex Lockbox.
Schematized data delivery*
Describe your database schema in Schema Registry and specify it in the Data Transfer endpoint for Yandex Managed Service for Apache Kafka®. Data Transfer will automatically load the current version of your schema.
Data life cycle visualization*
Load the descriptions of your tables, as well as loading and transformation workflows, into Data Catalog and specify the links between them. Once done, you will be able to track the full data path in the MetaData Hub interface.
Getting started
- Create a managed database cluster with password generation through Yandex Lockbox .
- Run MetaData Hub and go to the Connection Manager section.
- Set up an access to the created connections.
Available integrations
* Integrations will be available in Q2 2024.