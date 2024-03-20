Search
Yandex MetaData Hub

Metadata management service in Yandex Cloud.

All metadata storage and management features in a single tool.

The service is provided free of charge and is at the Preview stage.

Documentation

Connection Manager

Save your database connection settings and manage access to them.

Learn more

Schema Registry*

Describe your data schemas and define schema evolution policy.

Data Catalog*

Collect the descriptions of your data and its lineage and organize metadata operation in a single catalog.

Integration

MetaData Hub integration helps you connect your cloud services to each other. Now, we provide integration with Managed PostgreSQL, Managed MySQL®, and Yandex Lockbox. We will add integrations with WebSQL, Data Transfer, and more soon.

Learn more

Secure access

Set up granular access to the metadata and don’t worry about your passwords: they are stored in Yandex Lockbox.

Learn more

Logging and audit*

Track what happens to your metadata and connections with Audit Trails.

Solve your tasks using MetaData Hub

Managing SQL databases*

Choose the required cluster and connection in Yandex WebSQL to run a query to your database. The password will be securely stored in Yandex Lockbox.

Works with
Yandex WebSQL

Schematized data delivery*

Describe your database schema in Schema Registry and specify it in the Data Transfer endpoint for Yandex Managed Service for Apache Kafka®. Data Transfer will automatically load the current version of your schema.

Works with
Data Transfer

Data life cycle visualization*

Load the descriptions of your tables, as well as loading and transformation workflows, into Data Catalog and specify the links between them. Once done, you will be able to track the full data path in the MetaData Hub interface.

Getting started

  1. Create a managed database cluster with password generation through Yandex Lockbox .
  2. Run MetaData Hub and go to the Connection Manager section.
  3. Set up an access to the created connections.
Try it on

Available integrations

Integration
Connection Manager
Schema Registry
Data Catalog
Managed PostgreSQL
Managed MySQL®
Yandex Lockbox
Managed ClickHouse®
Yandex WebSQL
Data Transfer
DataLens

Unavailable

Available

Coming soon

MetaData Hub works with the following services

Start using Yandex MetaData Hub

* Integrations will be available in Q2 2024.