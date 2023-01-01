Recovery policy
When creating an instance group, you can choose how instances that fail a health check or an application health check will be recovered.
You can set the recovery policy in the
auto_healing_policy key in the YAML file.
You can manage recovery policies using the CLI.
Here is how a YAML file entry may look like:
...
auto_healing_policy:
auto_healing_action: RESTART
...
Where:
|Key
|Value
|
auto_healing_action
|Action to perform for an instance's recovery. Three types of actions are available:
RESTART.
If you do not set the recovery policy, the VM instances will be auto-healed depending on the deployment policy settings.