Search
Contact UsGet started
Yandex Compute Cloud

Recovery policy

Written by

When creating an instance group, you can choose how instances that fail a health check or an application health check will be recovered.

You can set the recovery policy in the auto_healing_policy key in the YAML file.

You can manage recovery policies using the CLI.

Here is how a YAML file entry may look like:

...
auto_healing_policy:
  auto_healing_action: RESTART
...

Where:

Key Value
auto_healing_action Action to perform for an instance's recovery. Three types of actions are available:
  • RESTART: Restart a failed instance.
  • RECREATE: In the event of a failure, the original instance is deleted and a new one is deployed instead.
    Recreating VM instances may be helpful if the data they store is not critical and the software needs to be deployed again.
  • NONE: Disable recovery for group instances.
    Select this option if you need to recover an instance manually or retrieve data from it to perform diagnostics.
The default value is RESTART.

If you do not set the recovery policy, the VM instances will be auto-healed depending on the deployment policy settings.

See also