Getting information about a disk
You can get the disk size, availability zone, and other disk information.
CLI
If you don't have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.
The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the
--folder-name or
--folder-id parameter.
-
View a description of the CLI command to get information about a disk:
yc compute disk get --help
-
Get information about the disk by specifying its ID or name:
yc compute disk get <disk_ID>
Result:
id: epdi2r341gcq******** folder_id: b1go3el0d8fs******** created_at: "2023-10-27T12:14:30Z" name: test-disk type_id: network-hdd zone_id: ru-central1-b size: "21474836480" block_size: "4096" status: READY disk_placement_policy: {}