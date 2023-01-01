Moving an instance group to a different availability zone
Note
We are gradually deprecating the
ru-central1-c availability zone. For more information about development plans for availability zones and migration options, see this Yandex Cloud blog post.
If your instance group is attached to a load balancer, follow these guides:
- Moving an instance group with a network load balancer to a different availability zone
- Moving an instance group with an L7 load balancer to a different availability zone
To move an instance group to a different availability zone:
-
Create a subnet in the availability zone to move the instance group to.
-
Add the group instances to the new availability zone:Management consoleCLITerraformAPI
-
In the management console, open the folder with the appropriate instance group.
-
Select Compute Cloud.
-
In the left-hand panel, select Instance groups.
-
Select the group to update.
-
In the top-right corner, click Edit.
-
Under Allocation, add the availability zone to move the instance group to.
-
If your instance group is manually scaled, under Scaling, specify a group size that will be sufficient for placing instances in all the selected availability zones.
You will be able to reset the number of instances back to the initial one after all the instances in the group are moved to the new availability zone and deleted from the old one.
-
If your instance group is automatically scaled and has the
OPPORTUNISTICshutdown strategy, change the strategy to
PROACTIVEin the Stop VMs by strategy field.
You will be able to reset the shutdown strategy back to OPPORTUNISTIC after all the instances in the group are moved to the new availability zone and deleted from the old one.
-
Click Save.
If you don't have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.
The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the
--folder-nameor
--folder-idparameter.
-
Open the instance group specification file and edit the instance template:
-
Add a new availability zone in the
allocation_policysection.
-
Add the ID of the previously created subnet in the
network_interface_specssection.
-
If your instance group is manually scaled, under
scale_policy, specify a group size that will be sufficient for placing instances in all the selected availability zones.
You will be able to reset the number of instances back to the initial one after all the instances in the group are moved to the new availability zone and deleted from the old one.
-
If your instance group is automatically scaled and has the
OPPORTUNISTICshutdown strategy, change the strategy to
PROACTIVEin the
deploy_policysection.
You will be able to reset the shutdown strategy back to OPPORTUNISTIC after all the instances in the group are moved to the new availability zone and deleted from the old one.
-
-
View a description of the CLI command to update an instance group:
yc compute instance-group update --help
-
Get a list of all instance groups in the default folder:
yc compute instance-group list
Result:
+----------------------+---------------------------------+--------+--------+ | ID | NAME | STATUS | SIZE | +----------------------+---------------------------------+--------+--------+ | cl15sjqilrei******** | first-fixed-group-with-balancer | ACTIVE | 3 | | cl19s7dmihgm******** | test-group | ACTIVE | 2 | +----------------------+---------------------------------+--------+--------+
-
Update the instance group:
yc compute instance-group update \ --id <instance_group_ID> \ --file <instance_group_specification_file>
Where:
--id: Instance group ID.
--file: Path to the instance group specification file.
Result:
id: cl15sjqilrei******** ... allocation_policy: zones: - zone_id: <old_availability_zone> - zone_id: <new_availability_zone> ...
-
If you do not have Terraform yet, install it and configure the Yandex Cloud provider.
-
Open the Terraform configuration file for the instance group and specify the new availability zone under
allocation_policyand the ID of the previously created subnet under
network_interface.
... network_interface { subnet_ids = [ "<subnet_ID_in_the_old_availability_zone>", "<subnet_ID_in_the_new_availability_zone>" ] } ... allocation_policy { zones = [ "<old_availability_zone>", "<new_availability_zone>" ] } ...
Where:
zones: Availability zones to place the instance group in (the new and old ones).
subnet_ids: IDs of subnets in the availability zones to place the instance group in.
If your instance group is manually scaled, under
scale_policy, specify a group size that will be sufficient for placing instances in all the selected availability zones.
... scale_policy { fixed_scale { size = <number_of_instances_per_group> } } ...
You will be able to reset the number of instances back to the initial one after all the instances in the group are moved to the new availability zone and deleted from the old one.
If your instance group is automatically scaled and has the
OPPORTUNISTICshutdown strategy, change the strategy to
PROACTIVE:
... deploy_policy { strategy = "proactive" } ...
You will be able to reset the shutdown strategy back to OPPORTUNISTIC after all the instances in the group are moved to the new availability zone and deleted from the old one.
For more information about resource parameters in Terraform, see the provider documentation.
-
-
Apply the changes:
-
In the terminal, change to the folder where you edited the configuration file.
-
Make sure the configuration file is correct using the command:
terraform validate
If the configuration is correct, the following message is returned:
Success! The configuration is valid.
-
Run the command:
terraform plan
The terminal will display a list of resources with parameters. No changes are made at this step. If the configuration contains errors, Terraform will point them out.
-
Apply the configuration changes:
terraform apply
-
Confirm the changes: type
yesin the terminal and press Enter.
This will add a new availability zone for an instance group. You can check the update using the management console or this CLI command:
yc compute instance-group get <instance_group_name>
-
Use the update REST API method for the InstanceGroup resource or the InstanceGroupService/Update gRPC API call.
If your instance group is manually scaled, specify a group size that will be sufficient for placing instances in all the selected availability zones. You will be able to reset the number of instances back to the initial one after all the instances in the group are moved to the new availability zone and deleted from the old one.
If your instance group is automatically scaled and has the
OPPORTUNISTICshutdown strategy, change the strategy to
PROACTIVE. You will be able to reset the shutdown strategy back to OPPORTUNISTIC after all the instances in the group are moved to the new availability zone and deleted from the old one.
Wait until the instances appear in the new availability zone and switch to the
Running Actualstatus.
-
-
Delete the group instances from the old availability zone:Management consoleCLITerraformAPI
- In the management console, open the folder with the appropriate instance group.
- Select Compute Cloud.
- In the left-hand panel, select Instance groups.
- Select the group to update.
- In the top-right corner, click Edit.
- Under Allocation, disable the old availability zone.
- Click Save.
-
Open the instance group specification file and edit the instance template:
- Delete the old availability zone in the
allocation_policysection.
- Delete the old availability zone's subnet ID in the
network_interface_specssection.
- Delete the old availability zone in the
-
Update the instance group:
yc compute instance-group update \ --id <instance_group_ID> \ --file <instance_group_specification_file>
Where:
--id: Instance group ID.
--file: Path to the instance group specification file.
Result:
id: cl15sjqilrei******** ... allocation_policy: zones: - zone_id: <new_availability_zone> ...
-
-
Open the Terraform configuration file for the instance group and delete the old availability zone under
allocation_policyand the subnet ID in the old availability zone under
network_interface:
... network_interface { subnet_ids = ["<subnet_ID_in_the_new_availability_zone>"] } ... allocation_policy { zones = ["<new_availability_zone>"] } ...
Where:
zones: Availability zone to move the instance group to. You can specify multiple availability zones.
subnet_ids: ID of the subnet in the availability zone to move the instance group to.
For more information about resource parameters in Terraform, see the provider documentation.
-
-
Apply the changes:
-
In the terminal, change to the folder where you edited the configuration file.
-
Make sure the configuration file is correct using the command:
terraform validate
If the configuration is correct, the following message is returned:
Success! The configuration is valid.
-
Run the command:
terraform plan
The terminal will display a list of resources with parameters. No changes are made at this step. If the configuration contains errors, Terraform will point them out.
-
Apply the configuration changes:
terraform apply
-
Confirm the changes: type
yesin the terminal and press Enter.
The group instances will be deleted from the old availability zone. You can check the update using the management console or this CLI command:
yc compute instance-group get <instance_group_name>
-
Use the update REST API method for the InstanceGroup resource or the InstanceGroupService/Update gRPC API call.