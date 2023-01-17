Data privacy in Yandex Cloud

The provider’s responsibility varies depending on the cloud service model used by the customer — Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), or Software as a Service (SaaS) — and the security mechanisms and policies available to the cloud provider.

For IaaS: The provider is responsible for the physical security and fault tolerance of the platform itself, network security, and the collection and analysis of security events from hypervisors and other infrastructure components.

For PaaS/SaaS: The provider ensures the security of PaaS/SaaS components. This includes VM protection, DB backups, and encryption of user data hosted in the cloud under Federal Law № 152-FZ.